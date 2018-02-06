Finance
Search
TechHow the NYPD Is Using Apple iPhones to Fight Crime in New York City
Anti-Trump Protesters Demonstrate In New York As The President Attends Event On The Intrepid
HealthThe Diseases We Aren’t Curing—And Why
The psychiatric unit of a hospital in Haute Savoie, France
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
The LedgerCrypto Regrets: How Much You’ve Lost If You Invested at Bitcoin’s Peak
Digital cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin represented as silver coins.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Feb. 5, 2018.Brendan McDermid—Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
U.S. Stocks Plunge Heading Into Market Close
Financial Markets Wall Street, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2018
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As Stock Slide Slows After Early Drop
Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
U.S. Stocks Plunge Heading Into Market Close
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-CLOSE
U.S. Stocks Plunge Heading Into Market Close
Dow Continues Decline, Dropping Over 300 Points In Early Trading
DOW closes down more than 1100 points, New York, Usa - 05 Feb 2018
Dow Continues Decline, With Steep Of Over 100 Points
Dow Continues Decline, With Steep Of Over 900 Points
New York Stock Exchange, USA - 05 Feb 2018
A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average following the closing bell on the floor
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Feb. 5, 2018.
Brendan McDermid—Reuters
1 of 14
Finance

See Traders React to the Dow’s Biggest One-Day Drop in History

Alex Scimecca
11:25 AM ET

U.S. stocks plunged Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking more than 1,100 points in an extremely volatile day for the market. The biggest one-day selloff in history effectively erased all of the market's gains since the first of the year.

Related

Stock Boards at the ASX As Asia Markets Plunge After U.S. Stocks Fall Most in More Than Six Years
FinanceAs Markets Plunge and Volatility Surges, This Stock Is Soaring
Finance
As Markets Plunge and Volatility Surges, This Stock Is Soaring

Bitcoin continues to fall, losing half of its value since the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, only two stocks rose yesterday—TripAdvisor was up 3.7% and baking soda manufacturer Church and Dwight was up 2.4%. Dow stocks alone lost more than $300 billion, but these drops do not technically amount to a market crash. A market crash is generally defined by an abrupt and rapid decline of 20% or more. We're not quite there yet.

The losses after the opening bell on Tuesday morning sent the Dow into a correction, a 10% decline from its high less than two weeks ago. Global stock markets declined for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday, after experiencing record highs just over a week ago.

All of this volatility has investors and Wall Street worried. Check out the gallery above to see what it was like inside the stock market on Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE