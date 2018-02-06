See Traders React to the Dow’s Biggest One-Day Drop in History

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Feb. 5, 2018. Brendan McDermid—Reuters

U.S. stocks plunged Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking more than 1,100 points in an extremely volatile day for the market. The biggest one-day selloff in history effectively erased all of the market's gains since the first of the year.

Bitcoin continues to fall, losing half of its value since the beginning of 2018 . Meanwhile, only two stocks rose yesterday—TripAdvisor was up 3.7% and baking soda manufacturer Church and Dwight was up 2.4%. Dow stocks alone lost more than $300 billion, but these drops do not technically amount to a market crash. A market crash is generally defined by an abrupt and rapid decline of 20% or more. We're not quite there yet.

The losses after the opening bell on Tuesday morning sent the Dow into a correction , a 10% decline from its high less than two weeks ago. Global stock markets declined for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday, after experiencing record highs just over a week ago.

All of this volatility has investors and Wall Street worried. Check out the gallery above to see what it was like inside the stock market on Monday.