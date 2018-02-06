These Companies Were Hit Hardest by the Big Selloff

As of noon on February 6, the S&P 500 had tumbled 8.3% in the Big Selloff. For individual companies, however, the declines cover a broad spectrum: Many of the largest cap stocks have performed far worse than the overall market. Examining a list of the biggest losers reveals a couple of trends. First, super-hot sectors such as healthcare and tech are getting hit hardest. Second, within those industries, players with ultra-rich valuations are most vulnerable.

Put simply, the market is clearly worried whether the players and sectors that have soared highest can deliver the sumptuous earnings growth needed to support their premium prices.

We’ll focus on the biggest of the big, the 50 most valuable stocks in the S&P 500. In that top tier, fourteen companies suffered declines of more than 10%—benchmark for a “correction”—and two others, Merck and Schlumberger, fell within a shade of double-digits. Let’s start with America’s leader in market cap, Apple. Not surprisingly, it registered the steepest drop in value, shedding almost exactly $100 billion. But the iPhone maker’s percentage decline of 10.8% makes it only the 12th worst performer of the stocks breaching 10% on the downside.

Heading the loser list are three players that all fell over 13%: Intel (-13.4%), Chevron (-13.3%), and Nvidia (-13.1%). Nvidia’s multiple was hovering at a super-expensive 65 prior to the selloff. The massacre made significantly revalued the interactive graphics specialist, sending its PE to a 54, still a lofty number. By contrast, Intel was selling at around the average market PE of 25, a level the rout lowered to 22. Does that mean that even a 25 multiple is too high for a huge, mature tech titan? The selloff should prompt investors to carefully reconsider the bull market’s rich valuations.

Chevron is one of the two energy companies among the 14 top losers. The other is Exxon Mobil, which dropped 10.6% from its highs in January. Chevron may have suffered more because investors were expecting more. Its pre-selloff PE of 38 was 10 points richer than Exxon Mobil’s.

Three companies fell over 12%, two drugmakers, AbbVie and Gilead, and a tech icon, Texas Instruments. In fact, four healthcare stalwarts made the top 14, and Merck (-9.8%) narrowly missed; the others are Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group (both -11.5%). In periods of rising volatility, pharma companies are often especially vulnerable because of investors are paying big prices today for therapies expected to pay off over a long horizon. The prospect of higher rates and rocky markets raise the discount rate, curbing what investors are willing to pay for cash flows that stretch far into the future.

UnitedHealth is a somewhat special case; it was hit not only by the selloff, but the prospect of new competition from a healthcare venture partnership unveiled by Amazon, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Texas Instruments is one of just three tech giants among the top 14 (the others are Apple and Intel). Once again, investors were expecting big things: It boasted a PE of 35 that the selloff chopped to 29.

Surprisingly, only one name from financial services made the list. Wells Fargo shares fell 11.1% from the day before the selloff began on February 1. But Wells took a double hit. Just as the rout began, the Fed imposed severe constraints on Well’s future growth, a penalty for its well-publicized sales abuses, at the same time the rout began.

Two big names in consumer products joined the ranks: P&G (-11.6%) and Philip Morris (-10.5%). The former suffered first from disappointing Q4 earnings, then took a second broadside from the downdraft. Philip Morris is an interesting test case. Before the selloff, its PE stood at just under 25, and it was paying a 4.5% dividend. While that’s not value territory, Philip Morris looked like a great buy in an extremely expensive market offering paltry dividend yields. Still, investors sent the cigarette maker’s PE skidding below 22.

It’s worth stressing that not one of the 50 largest market cap stocks has posted gains since the bloodletting began. But several have fared far better than average, led by Mastercard and Amazon (both -3%), and Facebook (-5.2%). All three boast extremely rich valuations. But while investors’ faith in lots of high-flyers is wobbling, they’re convinced that these golden names deserve the tiniest of haircuts. Sure, prices are down. But as they’re down only modestly from mountainous highs. And strength of a Facebook or Amazon demonstrate, investors are still brimming with optimism. The danger is that the daunting market math will demolish wishful thinking. The early days of February may foreshadow just such an outcome.