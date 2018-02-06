As Markets Plunge and Volatility Surges, This Stock Is Soaring

A global equity selloff that wiped about $1.25 trillion from the value of U.S. stocks in one day and sent a gauge of market volatility towards the highest level since August 2011 is proving to be good news for one European mid-cap stock.

Flow Traders NV, an Amsterdam-based market maker for exchange-traded funds, benefits when spreads widen and transaction volumes rise in volatile markets. The 32 percent surge for the Cboe Volatility Index Tuesday, which followed a 116 percent jump Monday, has been a shot in the arm for the firm, which has suffered during an extend period of low volatility.

Shares rose as much as 10 percent Tuesday, the most intraday for more than two years, making it one of only a handful of gainers on the AEX All-Share index. Before this week, the shares had fallen 38 percent over the past year, as reduced trading volumes led to profit declines.

“With the spike in VIX seen over-night, the first signs of volatility returning are visible,” ING Bank NV analyst Rosine van Velzen wrote in a note. “If the volatility truly normalises, this is definitely a tailwind for Flow Traders.”

Gains today were also helped by the company saying it expects to meet applicable capital requirements set out in the European Capital Requirements Regulation, with its dividend policy to remain unaffected.