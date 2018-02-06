Rob Gronkowski's Home Was Burglarized the Day After His Team Lost the Super Bowl

It hasn’t been a good week for New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. And it’s only Tuesday.

On Monday night, a day after Gronkowski’s team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, police were sent to the professional football player’s home to investigate a break-in. The burglary might may led to the theft of “multiple safes and possible guns taken,” reported the Boston Globe, which had a record of a police dispatcher. Gronkowski lives in Foxborough, a town about 22 miles outside of Boston.

Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker released a statement Tuesday regarding the burglary, which occurred while Gronkowski was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl. Police are not releasing any details about what was stolen.

Police aren’t disclosing whether the football player has surveillance cameras or a security system, the Boston Globe reported.

The Eagles took home their first Super Bowl title on Sunday. The Sunday night championship game attracted 103.4 million viewers, down 7% from the 2017 Super Bowl, according to Deadline. The record for the most-watched Super Bowl was in 2015, when 114.4 million tuned in to watch the Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks.