How to Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Live

At long last, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch its biggest and most powerful rocket every, the Falcon Heavy.

The Falcon Heavy will be launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. When it lifts off, the rocket, which is more powerful than any other rocket in the world and is capable of carrying 141,000 pounds of cargo on each trip, will be carrying a red Tesla Roadster.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy has been in development for years and was slated for its initial launch in 2013. After a series of delays and technological challenges, however, it was delayed to 2018. While it’s possible that the launch could go well, Musk himself has acknowledged that there’s a good chance its first launch will be a failure. He’s also expressed concern that it could cause the launch pad to burn up.

Regardless, people around the world are anxiously anticipating the Falcon Heavy’s launch. And here’s how they (and you) can watch it:

SpaceX’s Website

SpaceX itself will be streaming the launch live from its website. There, you’ll see not only the launch but also some information about the program, why it matters, and other things SpaceX is working on.

YouTube

If you have access to YouTube, simply boot up the app and you’ll be able to stream the event live right here. As of this writing, nearly 53,000 people already have the page open and are “waiting” for the Falcon Heavy to launch.

Right Here

Why go anywhere? If you want to watch the launch live, just come back to this page and hit Play below!