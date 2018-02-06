3 Takeaways from Disney's First-Quarter Earnings Call

Disney CEO Bob Iger has a lot on his plate. For starters, there’s the pending $66 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets. There’s also a new strategy of going head to head with Netflix, which involves pulling all Disney content from the popular streaming service and launching a competitor. The series of bold—though arguably necessary and possibly tardy—gambles will mean some level of uncertainty at the Mouse House for a few years to come. Lucky for the company, Iger is known for remaining cool as ice in the face of pretty much anything. But executing on so many simultaneous fronts could prove tough, even for him.

Disney’s first-quarter numbers, reported Tuesday afternoon, were a mixed bag. While the company beat earnings expectations, its revenue missed estimates, coming in at $15.35 billion versus the $15.45 billion analysts had expected. Here are several other highlights from Iger’s call with analysts earlier today.