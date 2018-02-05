Term Sheet -- Monday, February 5

2 DEALS & A BANKRUPTCY

PE MEGA-DEAL: PE firms are sitting on $545.5 billion of dry powder, and it looks like they’re about to start deploying it. Many large PE groups are looking to buy a considerable stake in Netherlands-based paint maker Akzo Nobel. The deal could be worth as much as €10 billion ($12.4 billion). Bidders include Carlyle; a collaboration between Advent and Bain; another collaboration between Apollo and Lanxess; and Hal Investments, according to The Financial Times.

The transaction comes at a time when PE firms are under growing pressure to deploy the record amount of capital they have raised in recent months. There were very few mega-deals last year, so let’s see if this trend reverses in 2018.

CHINA’S DEALMAKERS UNITE: Alibaba strikes again. During my tenure at Term Sheet, there’s one clear trend: Alibaba and Tencent have emerged as star players. Dalian Wanda Group, a property-to-entertainment firm, is selling 13% (a $1.24 billion stake) in its listed film business to a pair of investors led by Alibaba Group.

Here’s where it gets interesting & complicated: It was only a week ago that Dalian Wanda’s commercial property arm received a $5.3 billion cash infusion from Tencent and JD.com, among others. Rivals Alibaba and Tencent usually pump money into competitive companies within the same sector. In a rare instance, they have invested in the same business. This is one to pay attention to.

FINAL CHAPTER: Bon-Ton Stores, one of the largest regional department-store chains in the country, has sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As Bon-Ton grapples with crushing debt and declining sales, it will also explore strategic alternatives including a sale of the company or certain assets. My colleague Phil Wahba reports that its problems are deeper than those of its peers:

The challenges the chain now faces are how cluttered its stores have become, how much overlap there is with other retailers, and how discount-driven its business is. As GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders put it in a research note, Bon-Ton must fix its problem that its offerings are “undifferentiated, unclear and have become increasingly irrelevant to consumers.”