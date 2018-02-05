Bud Light Owes the Entire City of Philadelphia Free Beer

Anheuser-Busch spent millions of dollars on its Super Bowl ads, but that amount may pale in comparison to the bill it will run up fulfilling a promise to Philadelphia.

On Aug. 2, 2017, Bud Light promised free beer for Philadelphians if the Eagles won the big game. (Technically, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson did, but Bud Light stepped in to offer to pick up the tab.) Now that the Eagles have been declared Super Bowl champions, it’s time for Bud Light to pay up.

Lane Johnson promises 'beer for everybody' if Eagles win Super Bowlhttps://t.co/nIVoIvWKy4 pic.twitter.com/UcRiFGuIcA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 2, 2017

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

The brewer is making good on the promise. It will be pouring free beer for any fan 21 and older at bars along the Super Bowl victory parade route. Naturally, Bud Light also found a way to transform its “Dilly Dilly” catch phrase to celebrate the city in the process.

Bud Light statement, after saying each Eagles fan, 21 and older, will be entitled for a free beer at bars along the parade route. pic.twitter.com/tjcKdyYZRb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC — Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018

If the citizens of Philadelphia have shown one thing in their continued celebration of Sunday’s victory, it’s that they love a good party. Add free beer to the mix and you’ll be hard pressed to find someone who will turn down the offer.

For Anheuser-Busch, it’s a good way to keep the momentum going for its Bud Light brand. While it remains the nation’s top-selling beer, its cousin, Budweiser, fell out of the ranking of the top three most popular beers earlier this year.