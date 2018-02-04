How to Watch the 2018 Super Bowl Online for Free

You don’t need to have cable to tune into the 2018 Super Bowl, which pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The big game — slated to start around 6:30 p.m. E.T. in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4 — is sure to draw in a large number of viewers, though total viewership may not break any records. Last year, 111.3 million people tuned in to the Super Bowl, according to Nielsen, which marked a low when compared to Super Bowl viewerships in years past.

How to watch with cable

NBC is hosting this year’s Super Bowl LII and will air the game on the broadcast network Sunday evening. For people with cable or an antenna they can rig up, watching the game via NBC’s local affiliate is the best way to go.

How to watch online

Cord cutters are in luck for this year’s Super Bowl: NBC will offer free online streaming through NBC.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC will start streaming Super Bowl coverage for free for 11 hours on Sunday, starting at noon E.T., available whether or not you have a cable package.

Tune in on your computer at NBC.com or NBCSports.com, or download the NBC apps if you want to stream through Chromecast, Roku, AppleTV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Xbox. The free livestream will include the game, all ads and the halftime show.