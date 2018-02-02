Becky Allen and Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, both associated with the Women and Foreign Policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations, explain the extent of human sex trafficking and slavery worldwide, and the essential role that business must play in solving the problem. In addition to supporting strategic litigation around the world, big business needs to get serious about ethical sourcing, enforcing labor recruiting requirements and agreeing to rigorous audits of their supply chains. “Target, for example, aims to eliminate forced labor by 2020 by better monitoring its supply chain and using technology to collect real-time data from workers across the supply chain,” they say. And when they saw something, they said something. Please read and share.