An Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Coming and the 'Minions' Studio Will Make It

By Jamie Ducharme
7:50 AM EST

Mario and Luigi will soon be headed to a theater near you, according to an announcement from Nintendo (ntdoy).

The game maker is teaming up with Illumination, the studio behind smash hits Despicable Me and Minions, to produce an animated movie based on the world of Super Mario Bros., according to the announcement. The film will be co-financed and distributed by Universal Pictures, but Nintendo’s announcement did not specify a release date.

The new film — rumored for several months — will be co-produced by Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario.

The animated effort will follow a live action Super Mario movie, fittingly titled Super Mario Bros., that dropped in 1993. The project grossed only $20.1 million off a $42 million budget, according to IMDB.

