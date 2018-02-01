Instagram Stories No Longer Requires Sharing Just Photos or Video

Instagram Stories is moving on to the next step by throwing some requirements by the wayside.

The Facebook-owned app (fb) announced on Thursday that it is adding a new feature called “Type Mode,” which enables users to share what’s on their minds without having to capture a photo or video.

Technically, such a layout was possible to achieve before, but it required some finagling with mobile phone screenshots and other style hacks. But now, Instagram’s new feature offers the promise of a much more direct and easier way to share just plain text thoughts to their Stories.

Evoking a similar look to Facebook’s changes to status updates with plain white block text on shaded backgrounds, Type Mode will come with new text styles, highlighting words, and colorful backgrounds to post quotes, song lyrics, or any other text a user wants to include. Just like with photos and video, anything shared to Stories will disappear after 24 hours.

Screenshots of Type Mode displayed on Instagram Stories. Instagram/Facebook

To access Type Mode, a user opens the camera function on Instagram Stories, and should then swipe to “Type.” The user can type out the text, and then tap the button at the top to change the font to styles including Modern, Neon, Typewriter, and Strong. Users can customize the background color (tap circle on bottom left), text color (select text), and highlight color (tap the “A” box for select styles). Of course, users can still integrate photos as a background image and add stickers as well as GIFs, which just came to Instagram Stories earlier this month.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Type Mode is now available as part of Instagram version 30 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.