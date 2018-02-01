How to Watch the Super Bowl 2018 On Your TV, Phone, or Streaming Service

Super Bowl LII—that’s 52 years—is right around the corner. And that’s means it’s time to start preparing for the game, and most importantly, how to watch Super Bowl 2018.

This year, there are more options than ever, especially for all those non-cable subscribers.

First, the important when, where, and who.

Super Bowl LII will feature the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. The game, broadcast on NBC, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday Feb. 4 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The half-time show will feature Justin Timberlake.

Now, let’s get down to the how of it all.

Cable or Satellite

For viewers who still have cable or satellite TV, it’s straightforward. Turn on your TV and go to your local NBC affiliate and watch the game. Snacks not included. But for those who canceled their cable TV subscription, got rid of the satellite, or who might be on the move during the big game, there are others ways to watch.

Streaming Services

This year, people who only have streaming services like Roku or Amazon Fire TV don’t have to beg friends and family to share their cable login. In the past, fans would need a cable login to access a live stream from NBC.

The network is opening up access to everyone for the Super Bowl. Now, just download the NBC or NBC Sports apps and watch for free. Supported streaming platforms include AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, Samsung, and Smart TVs, according to NBC.

Computer

If you only have a desktop computer or a laptop, you can still watch Super Bowl 2018 live. NBC is streaming the game for free via its apps or on NBCSports.com/Live.

A little preparation is required. In order to watch any video on NBCSports.com/Live, you must install the latest version of Adobe Flash (supports v10 and above), according to NBC.

NBCSports.com will have full coverage of the Super Bowl leading into the game, as well as the game stream, and yes, video of every ad. Minimum browser capabilities are Internet Explorer 8 (32 or 64-bit) and up, Firefox 3.6, Safari 5, or Chrome 16.

Still having trouble watching the game? NBC has a long list of FAQs and how tos to help.

Tablets

Again, NBC is making it free. Just download the NBCSports app (iOS, Android) or go to NBCSports.com.

Smartphones iOS or Android

The days when only Verizon customers could access NFL games are over. Now, Super Bowl fans can download the NFL Mobile or Yahoo Sports app on their iOS or Android-based phone and stream for free. The NFL Mobile app is still for Verizon customers. But the Yahoo Sports app opens up NFL games to customers on any mobile network.