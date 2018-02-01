Here's the Apple iPhone X Feature Woz Doesn't Like

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak generally likes his iPhone X. But there’s one feature he just can’t stand: Its power button.

Wozniak said he didn’t like how the iPhone X’s power button “does different things” based on how many times you click it.

“I like things to be as simple and understandable and direct” as possible, he said recently at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm and reported by Business Insider. He went on to say that “if you push it and hold it, it does different things; and if you double-click it, it does another thing; if you five click it, it does another thing.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

When Apple unveiled the iPhone X last year, the company revealed a dramatically redesigned design with a screen that nearly covered its face. The design required Apple to remove the physical home button that had been a fixture in all previous iPhones and shift many of its functions to other components. The power button was one of them.

When users click the power button once, it activates or turns off the screen. A double-click on the power button activates Apple’s mobile payment service Apple Pay. If users tap both the power button and volume up buttons simultaneously, they can take a screen capture. In earlier iPhones, users handled those functions through other means.

According to Wozniak, the power button’s functionality is confusing and frustrating. And he suggested it’s something Apple should address in future iPhone models.

“Just, ugh,” he said.