Pizza Might Be a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal

If you’d rather reach for a piece of pizza than a bowl of cereal in the morning, one dietician says go ahead.

In a recent interview with The Daily Meal dietitian, Chelsey Amer suggested that reaching for a slice of pepperoni might actually be better for you than pouring yourself a bowl of Rice Krispies.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

Yes, that slice of pie is probably loaded with grease, but Amer says it contains less sugar than your average bowl of cereal, preventing you from having a mid-morning sugar crash.

That doesn’t mean you should start placing 8am calls to Dominos. While a slice of pizza might be healthier than a big bowl of sugary cereal, it’s still not the best choice you can make for the first meal of the day. Instead, look for other high-protein and low-fat alternatives such as scrambled eggs.