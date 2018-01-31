See Stunning Photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Stargazers in the U.S. who got up early on Jan. 31 were treated to either a partial or total “super blue blood moon” lunar eclipse.

The full moon—in fact a supermoon and a blue moon—passed into Earth’s shadow or umbra, blocking the sun’s light, and making the surface of the moon appear a blood-red hue.

The rare sight was visible in some form across the United States, and in Canada, Australia, across Asia, and in parts of Europe. Here are some stunning photos of the event, from New York to San Francisco to Turkey.

In the U.S., the eclipse was best seen in the Western half of the country. Here are some shots from California and Nevada.

California and Nevada:

THIS. The #moonset gently crowning the #GoldenGateBridge this morning. How lucky are we to have a front row seat to the #SuperBloodBlueMoon and eclipse? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/C8Pz1bgWIT — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) January 31, 2018

LIVE NOW: #LunarEclipse2018! The Earth is directly between the Sun and Moon, making the lunar surface appear red. You can watch views of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon from multiple telescopes live online! Take a look: https://t.co/r6X6SoMfLn pic.twitter.com/TBtNOKd5Yw — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018

In case you missed it, here’s a stunning shot of last night’s #SuperBlueBloodMoon at Pony Express National Historic Trail #Nevada pic.twitter.com/rPg5ymhJSK — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) January 31, 2018

We got up early to watch the #SuperBlueBloodMoon move across our Southern California sky. Please send coffee :) pic.twitter.com/w5HN2LtLbw — Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) January 31, 2018

Did you catch the #LunarEclipse this morning? Here's the #SuperBlueBloodMoon over Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/tceMiWcB7m — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 31, 2018

A partial eclipse could be seen elsewhere in the United States.

Virginia:

Even though the moon was about to set, some were still able to capture a glimpse of the lunar eclipse in Virginia.

Go up to the @WarhillHigh roof with @Chesapecten to catch the beginning of the #lunareclipse2018 before moonset. pic.twitter.com/jToauJejhz — Christopher Becke (@BeckePhysics) January 31, 2018

New York:

The super blue blood moon is partially eclipsed as it sets beside the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Gary Hershorn—Corbis via Getty Images

And there were stunning photos from around the world.

Turkey:

The super blue blood moon up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul. Yasin Akgul—AFP/Getty Images

A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath—Getty Images

India:

Vancouver, Canada:

New Zealand: