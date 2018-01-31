See Stunning Photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Stargazers in the U.S. who got up early on Jan. 31 were treated to either a partial or total “super blue blood moon” lunar eclipse.
The full moon—in fact a supermoon and a blue moon—passed into Earth’s shadow or umbra, blocking the sun’s light, and making the surface of the moon appear a blood-red hue.
The rare sight was visible in some form across the United States, and in Canada, Australia, across Asia, and in parts of Europe. Here are some stunning photos of the event, from New York to San Francisco to Turkey.
In the U.S., the eclipse was best seen in the Western half of the country. Here are some shots from California and Nevada.
California and Nevada:
A partial eclipse could be seen elsewhere in the United States.
Virginia:
Even though the moon was about to set, some were still able to capture a glimpse of the lunar eclipse in Virginia.
New York:
And there were stunning photos from around the world.