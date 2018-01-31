See Stunning Photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

By Sarah Gray
3:58 PM EST

Stargazers in the U.S. who got up early on Jan. 31 were treated to either a partial or total “super blue blood moon” lunar eclipse.

The full moon—in fact a supermoon and a blue moon—passed into Earth’s shadow or umbra, blocking the sun’s light, and making the surface of the moon appear a blood-red hue.

The rare sight was visible in some form across the United States, and in Canada, Australia, across Asia, and in parts of Europe. Here are some stunning photos of the event, from New York to San Francisco to Turkey.

In the U.S., the eclipse was best seen in the Western half of the country. Here are some shots from California and Nevada.

California and Nevada:

A partial eclipse could be seen elsewhere in the United States.

Virginia:

Even though the moon was about to set, some were still able to capture a glimpse of the lunar eclipse in Virginia.

New York:

The super blue blood moon is partially eclipsed as it sets beside the Statue of Liberty in New York City.
Gary Hershorn—Corbis via Getty Images

And there were stunning photos from around the world.

Turkey:

The super blue blood moon up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul.
Yasin Akgul—AFP/Getty Images
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Chris McGrath—Getty Images

India:

Vancouver, Canada:

New Zealand:

Crowds gather on the Marine Parade Beach to watch the moon rise on January 31, 2018 in Napier, New Zealand.
Kerry Marshall—Getty Images

