You’ve seen the Unicorn Frappuccino and Zombie Frappuccino, but how about a “Pink Medley Tea Latte.”

If you happen to be in Japan in the next few weeks you can score a pastel-colored latte from the coffee chain, reports Metro UK.

The pink drink is made using a blend of Teavana jasmine tea called Joyful Medley, flavored with orange, peach, apple, and strawberry. Unlike Starbucks’ previous colorful drinks, this one is served warm – and it’s getting some pretty good reviews.

If you want to try the sweet pink drink you better do so fast, this one is reportedly only available through Valentine’s Day.