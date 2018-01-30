Watch Out Instagram: Starbucks Has a New Millennial Pink Latte

By Emily Price
3:59 PM EST

You’ve seen the Unicorn Frappuccino and Zombie Frappuccino, but how about a “Pink Medley Tea Latte.”

If you happen to be in Japan in the next few weeks you can score a pastel-colored latte from the coffee chain, reports Metro UK.

The pink drink is made using a blend of Teavana jasmine tea called Joyful Medley, flavored with orange, peach, apple, and strawberry. Unlike Starbucks’ previous colorful drinks, this one is served warm – and it’s getting some pretty good reviews.

study and work…☕️💓 . おしごとしたり勉強したり。 @klon_klon_klon の時計、実は数字じゃなくてアルファベットなんだよ♡ . スタバの透明マグ奇跡的に出会って買っちゃった😂💕 . こんな感じで経営学系の本とか読んでるから自分でもキャラよくわかんない。笑 . . #starbucks #ピンクメドレーティーラテ #pinkmedleytealatte #スタバ #スターバックス #starbuckscoffee #ティーラテ #tealatte #starbucksjapan #ケイトスペード #ディオールアディクトリップグロウ #ピンク #instapink #pinkstagram #ゆめかわいい #instagood #Burberry #バーバリー #katespade #スタバマグ #tokyo #kawaii #SONY #귀여워요 #可爱 #tokyo #私服 #コーデ #プチプラコーデ

A post shared by nana♡なな (@naaanase.h) on

最近のスタバカスタム(ФωФ) ① #ピンクメドレーティーラテ #ゆずシトラス果肉追加 果肉が加わってよりフルーティ🍊 しかしなしのほうが好きかな(ФωФ) ❄️ ② #抹茶アンドフルーティマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #ヘーゼルナッツシロップ追加 #ショット追加 #チョコレートソース追加 抹茶ティラミス風‥ しかしマスカルポーネ増量忘れた、 ティラミス感は一瞬で終わった(ФωФ)笑 してもうすぐバレンタインプロモですな♡︎ ❄️ ③ 久しぶりの#ベーコンとほうれん草のキッシュ #starbucks #soenstarbucks #starbucksjapan #starbuckslover #starbuckscoffee #pinkmedleytealatte #starbucksteavana #スターバックス #スタバ #スタバカスタム #抹茶フルーティマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #抹茶アンドフルーティーマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #スタバマグ #スターバックスマグ #グラスマグ #ヤキーン前部 #おつスタ部

A post shared by M Nakagawa (@mustichas) on

If you want to try the sweet pink drink you better do so fast, this one is reportedly only available through Valentine’s Day.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE