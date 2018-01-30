Change the World, McCabe Out, Oligarch List: CEO Daily for January 30, 2018

Good morning.
Top News
McCabe Out
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has resigned. The target of criticism from President Donald Trump for alleged bias, he was expected to leave in March, when he would have become eligible for retirement, but he was reportedly going to be demoted. McCabe was involved in the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server. Reuters
Oligarch List
The U.S. Treasury Department would like you to know who the Russian “oligarchs” are, and has published a list to that effect. This isn’t a sanctions list, but rather a list of people who might find themselves on such a list at some point. After the U.S.’s decision to hold off on introducing new sanctions for now, Russian stocks rose. CNBC
Capitec Is Viceroy’s New Target
Viceroy Research, the short seller whose targeting of Steinhoff led the South African furniture retailer to recently own up to accounting irregularities, has a new target in its sights: Capitec Bank Holdings. Viceroy suggested Capitec is a “loan shark” that might be hiding losses by refinancing loans that the customers can’t repay. Capitec says the report is “totally unfounded,” but its shares are falling. (It’s also worth noting that South Africa’s Financial Mail covered these allegations almost two years ago.) Bloomberg
SAP buys Callidus
SAP is spending $2.4 billion on buying U.S. sales software outfit Callidus. The German business software giant has mainly focused on back-office software until now, but the purchase may help it gain prominence in the front-office software world. Fortune
Around the Water Cooler
Brexit Scenarios
BuzzFeed scored a peek at the U.K. government’s own analysis of various Brexit scenarios, and reports that all of them point to the country being worse off outside the European Union. Meanwhile, the Rand Corporation has modelled a variety of post-Brexit trade scenarios and comes to pretty much the same conclusion. Rand Corporation
Testing Diesel Fumes on People and Monkeys Is Bad
The CEO of Volkswagen is “stunned” by reports that his company sponsored diesel emissions tests on monkeys and humans, and has pledged to get to the bottom of the matter. “Over the weekend we had to learn once more that there is still a long way ahead of us to regain lost trust,” Matthias Mueller said Monday. Fortune
CIA’s China Fears
CIA Director Mike Pompeo thinks Chinese interference in the West is as concerning as the subversion emanating from Russia, and Western countries should do more to counter the Beijing threat. “We can watch very focused efforts to steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies—with people who are going to work on behalf of the Chinese government against America,” Pompeo said in an interview. BBC
State of the Union, Brought To You By…
President Trump’s perpetual election campaign is offering donors the chance to have their names flashed on the screen during the livestream—on Trump’s website—of his State of the Union address. The honor will be available to anyone willing to stump up at least $35. Washington Post
