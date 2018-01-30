Change the World, McCabe Out, Oligarch List: CEO Daily for January 30, 2018

Good morning.

As regular CEO Daily readers know, we at Fortune are committed to serving the growing ranks of business leaders who are rethinking their obligations to society and infusing their organizations with purpose. To that end, we have teamed up with the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School—a recognized leader in online business education—to create an innovative executive certificate program called: Change the World: Leading with Purpose.

The program includes five courses, which require a commitment of two hours of your time each week—one for self-paced work, and one for a live virtual session with an instructor and up to 15 other executives. Kenan-Flagler faculty lead the classroom sessions, and use Fortune interviews with CEOs of the world’s top companies as tools of their instruction. The course covers topics like how to lead organizational change, how to develop your leadership style, and how to make purpose a core part of your business strategy.

You can learn more about the program here. It’s the first of a series of executive education certificate programs we are developing together, which we believe have the potential to disrupt the field of executive education. Next up: Most Powerful Women, a business leadership course that taps our community of female corporate leaders.

News below.