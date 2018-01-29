Time is Running Out to Freeze Your Equifax Credit Report for Free

If you haven’t frozen or unfrozen your Equifax credit report for free, the Jan. 31 deadline is fast approaching. After that date, you’ll be required to pay a fee—$10 in most states—to do it.

In September 2017, Equifax—one of the three major credit reporting companies in addition to Experian and TransUnion—revealed that hackers had breached its security and gained access to sensitive information about millions of customers.

Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, and addressed of around 145.5 million customers were compromised in the breach. Some drivers license numbers were also accessed by the hackers, according to Equifax.

The hackers also stole the credit cards numbers of 200,000 people, who Equifax notified by mail. If you are still not sure if you were impacted by this breach, you can check here.

There are several ways to protect yourself if you think your data may have been stolen—credit score monitoring, credit locking, and watching your accounts for suspicious activity. Fortune has a helpful explainer about what to do, and the New York Times has a handy how-to guide for freezing your credit.

Freezing your credit report is one way to protect yourself from identity theft. It keeps lenders from accessing your credit score and thereby prevents lenders from issuing new credit in your name. Freezing your score won’t interfere with existing business relationships you already have with credit card companies and banks. But it does mean that nobody new including potential employers and landlords can get access.

For the record: Freezing your credit does not hurt your credit score.