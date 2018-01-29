Term Sheet -- Monday, January 29

ICYMI

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on today and what you may have missed over the weekend.

GLOBAL PROSPERITY: The global economy is having a moment. Every major economy on earth is expanding at once, and the growth is creating jobs while tempering fears of popular discontent. As Alan Murray wrote in today’s CEO Daily newsletter, President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade agenda was retrofitted at Davos into a more reasonable “America First, but not America alone.”

IN MEMORIAM: Ingvar Kamprad, the 91-year-old Swedish entrepreneur who founded Ikea, has died. Though he had an estimated net worth of $58.7 billion, Kamprad was known for driving an old Volvo, recycling tea bags and taking home little packets of salt and pepper from restaurant visits. Kamprad built the company from a small household goods business into the world’s largest furniture retailer. In 2015, colleague Beth Kowitt wrote an in-depth feature on Ikea’s global expansion efforts, and it’s definitely worth a read. Read the full story here.

ELECTRIC CARS: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Foxconn Technology Group co-led a 2.2 billion yuan ($348 million) funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors. This marks Alibaba’s first big investment in a carmaker. Why? Because all the major Chinese players — Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu — want to see their technology incorporated into cars as autonomous vehicles enter the market.

MEANWHILE…Elon Musk is selling $500 flamethrowers. The reason? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Musk did say the rumor that he’s “secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false.”) It remains to be seen whether Musk will hit production targets for the flamethrower or the Model 3 first.

CONFIDENCE: Earlier this month, I asked Term Sheet readers to take Semaphore’s annual confidence survey of private equity and venture capital professionals. Many of you did, and here are some preliminary results. (The full results will be published here early next month).

• 90+% of current respondents have confidence in themselves entering 2018, while 79% have no or little confidence in President Trump.

• 81% earned more personal income in 2017 than in the year before with 72% expecting to continue that trend in 2018.

• Right now, there is a 50/50 tie in belief that the tax favorability of carried interest should be repealed vs. remain in force.

• 83% believe sexual misconduct, harassment and gender bias is a problem in the VC/PE industry.

