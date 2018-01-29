How to Livestream the Super Blue Blood Moon on Wednesday

The Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse is set to happen on January 31st.

According to Space.com, the eclipse should be visible in-person by people in California, western Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, and eastern Asia, weather permitting. However, if you live somewhere else, catching the eclipse in action might be a bit more challenging.

The Super Blue Blood Moon is the confluence of three lunar events: a blue moon, which is when a month has a second full moon; a super moon, which is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth; and a blood moon when the Earth puts the moon in total eclipse, giving it a red tint.

If you’re on on the East Coast or just somewhere cloudy where it’s hard to see, NASA is offering a live view of the moon starting at 5:30am ET, courtesy of NASA TV. You’ll also be able to follow along with the webcast on NASA’s twitter account, @NASAMoon.

The Slooh online telescope will also be live-streaming the eclipse starting at 5:45am ET. Starting at 7am ET, Slooh experts will be narrating the webcast live.

If all those start at little too early for you, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will also be offering a live online broadcast of the eclipse on its website (and a free public viewing event you can attend in person if you’re in the area).

Even better, the Griffith Observatory plans to post a time-lapse video of the video it shoots during the eclipse later on its website as well as YouTube. That means folks on the west coast can sleep in and still experience the eclipse whenever they’d like.