Lorde Pinned a Feminist Message to Her Grammys Dress. Here's What It Said

While many artists wore white roses at the Grammys Sunday night in support of the Time’s Up movement, one musician chose a more politicized approach.

Kiwi singer Lorde sewed the words of artist Jenny Holzer to the back of her gown, sharing a close-up photo of the message on Instagram.

Taken from Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays,” the note read: “Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only due circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old & corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom. – J. Holzer.”

Along with the image, Lorde wrote in the caption, “My version of a white rose—THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM—an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer.”

Lorde is not the only artist to have evoked a message of feminine empowerment and Time’s Up at Sunday’s show. Before introducing Kesha’s performance of her song “Praying,” Janelle Monae told the audience, “We come in peace, but we mean business.” She continued, “To those who would dare silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s up.” Lady Gaga simply slipped the words “Time’s Up” between songs in her Grammy set.

Musicians and fans alike also took to Twitter to criticize the lack of female representation in the music industry and at the Grammys more specifically. They pointed to a new study from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which found that of the 899 people nominated in the last six Grammy awards, only 9.3% were women. Lorde was the only woman up for Album of the Year this year. She lost to Bruno Mars.