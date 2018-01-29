How to Watch Trump's First State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The speech is expected to include proposals for infrastructure and immigration legislation, as well as an emphasis on the economic gains in the last year under the Trump administration.

Coverage on most news channels begins at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday evening. All major broadcast networks—like NBC, ABC, and CBS—as well as cable networks— like CNN, Fox, and MSNBC—will air the address and provide streaming options online for those who aren’t in front of their televisions. You can also watch the speech on C-SPAN and PBS.

CBS, ABC, and NBC will also broadcast the Democratic response, which will be delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

For those without cable, C-SPAN will stream the address live online for free and the White House has set up its own broadcasts through Facebook and YouTube. Twitter will also broadcast a free livestream of the speech.