Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Grammys

The Grammy Awards, or Grammys, marks its 60th year this weekend of recognizing the best music and artists. This year, the event’s organizers, the Recording Academy, will present awards in 84 categories ranging from rap, rock, and pop to classical, spoken word, and comedy. If you’re watching the live broadcast, you’ll likely only see the awards for most commercial categories, interspersed with performances by popular artists. Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 Grammys.

When are the 2018 Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will be on Sunday, Jan. 28—earlier than its usual February date so it wouldn’t have to compete with the Winter Olympics.

What time are the 2018 Grammys?

The live broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. This year the award show takes place in New York, rather than Los Angeles, where it’s been held since 2003.

What channel are the Grammys on?

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS, and James Cordon, from CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Cordon, will host.

How do I stream the 2018 Grammys?

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry, there are two options to stream this years Grammy Awards. The show will be streamed live from the CBS website—if you have access to a U.S. cable provider login. If you don’t have a login, you can stream it live from the CBS All Access app. The app offers a free trial, and it works with a myriad of devices. (The catch is you’ll have to create an account and provide a credit card number even for the free trial. So plan to set that up in advance.)

To watch the red carpet, go to the Grammys website at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who are the 2018 Grammy nominees?

The artists with the most Grammy nominations are JAY-Z (eight nominations), Bruno Mars (eight nominations), and Kendrick Lamar (seven nominations).

Here are the nominees for the biggest categories:

Album of the year:

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

The Story Of O.J. – JAY-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Song of the year:

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber. Songwriters: Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, Marty James Garton Jr.

4:44 – JAY-Z. Songwriters: Shawn Carter, Dion Wilson

Issues – Julia Michaels. Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, Justin Drew Tranter

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid. Songwriters: Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinso, Andrew Taggart

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars. Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip

Best new artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

The full list of nominees in all 84 categories can be found on the Grammys website.

Who is performing at the 2018 Grammys?

Here is the full list of who is performing at the 2018 Grammys:

Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)

Childish Gambino

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera

Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Kesha

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Pink

Sam Smith

Sting

SZA

U2