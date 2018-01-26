Disney to Air 'Madden' E-Sports Series

By Chris Morris
1:32 PM EST

One of the video game industry’s most popular titles is headed to Disney XD.

Electronic Arts, Disney (dis), and the National Football League have signed a deal that will have the children’s channel and ESPN2 broadcast e-sports tournaments centered around the popular Madden franchise.

Madden isn’t the best-selling title every year, but it’s typically among the top 10 annual sellers, has a long history, and boasts a dedicated player base that spans far beyond the world of core gamers. The deal covers broadcast rights to the upcoming Madden NFL 18 Championship Series, an e-sports tournament of the game’s best players that begins Feb. 2.

The broadcasts will fill the gap between Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 and the NFL draft in late April.

It’s a move that could boost ratings at Disney XD, a channel aimed at the tween audience. E-sports are increasingly popular among young audiences and offer publishers a chance to reach potential new players. Competitive gaming is being considered as a part of the 2024 Olympics, primarily to bring in a younger audience. And a number of colleges are now offering e-sports programs.

ESPN2, meanwhile, will air an episodic series centered on the championship, focusing on characters and storylines that emerge. It will launch in April and run for one month.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE