'Murphy Brown' Is Coming Back, With Candice Bergen Heading the Cast

Murphy Brown will return to TV screens after a two-decade absence. And yes, Candice Bergen will still play the titular broadcast journalist.

CBS noted that Brown will return to “a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.” There is little doubt that the show will have plenty on which to comment.

Murphy Brown was always highly political and topical—perhaps never more than when then-vice president Dan Quayle chastized the character in 1992 for opting to become a single parent. In a bizarre melding of fiction and reality, Murphy Brown (the character) hit back on the show.

The show won 18 Emmys and three Golden Globes during its original 1988-1998 run.

According to CBS, Murphy Brown will have a 13-episode run in the 2018-2019 broadcast season. Bergen—now in her seventies—isn’t the only founding pillar of the show to return, as creator Diane English will also serve as writer and executive producer.

According to USA Today, the network is talking to other regulars from the original series to join the new cast.

Other 1990s classic shows to enjoy a recent revival include Will & Grace, The X-Files and—from March—Roseanne.