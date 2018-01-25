Stars Will Wear White Roses to the Grammys to Support Time's Up Movement

Hollywood has the Time’s Up campaign to combat sexual harassment and assault in the industry, and now some of the biggest stars from the music recording industry are looking to support the movement.

Celebrities are reportedly planning to wear white roses to this weekend’s Grammy Awards in New York City in solidarity with Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement. People reports that a group called Voices in Entertainment, led by multiple music executives, sent a letter to others in the industry to encourage Grammy Awards attendees to wear a white rose to Sunday night’s event. The move comes a few weeks after many of the actresses who attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month wore all-black clothing in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, while men in attendance wore Time’s Up pins.

Meg Harkins, senior vice president of marketing at Roc Nation and Karen Rait, head of rhythmic promotion for Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records, are the two executives reportedly behind the parallel movement, which is also pushing for an end to sexual harassment and the gender wage gap as well as improved diversity in the industry. “As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th,” Voices in Entertainment wrote in the letter to the music industry. “We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The Time’s Up initiative is backed by hundreds of prominent women in the entertainment industry as well as a $13 million legal defense fund from the National Women’s Law Center that will go toward supporting women who bring claims of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. The movement arose in response to the many recent instances of allegations of sexual misconduct being brought against powerful men in the entertainment industry, from Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey to Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

Billboard reports that well-known recording artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Halsey, Rita Ora, and Tom Morello have already agreed to wear white roses to the Grammys. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.