Cecile Richards, Larry Nassar, Presidents Club: Broadsheet for Jan. 25

• Judgment day. Yesterday was a day of reckoning, as Larry Nassar—and many of those those who protected him for decades—are finally beginning to be held accountable for their despicable actions.

After a seven-day hearing, in which more than 150 women shared wrenching stories of being sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Judge Rosemarie Aquilinas yesterday sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison.

In making her ruling, Judge Aquilinas, who extended the proceedings to allow for the statements of all victims who chose to participate, exclaimed: “I just signed your death warrant.”

Following the sentencing, U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun called on the entire USA Gymnastics board to resign. In an open letter, Blackmun apologized for USOC’s failure to protect the athletes and outlined four steps the organization plans to take, including the launch of an independent investigation “to examine how an abuse of this proportion could have gone undetected for so long.” This investigation will include both USAG and the USOC and the results will be made public, said Blackmun.

Last night, Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon resigned amid mounting criticism of the school’s handling of Nassar, who remained employed by MSU for years after the first reports of abuse were reported.

Despite being failed by so many who were tasked with protecting them, it was ultimately the victims—and their incredible strength and bravery—brought about this moment of reckoning. Read their words here.

It’s hard to have any reaction to this abomination beyond blind rage. Yet I find some succor in this New Yorker piece about Aly Raisman, whose testimony not only condemned Nassar, but made it painfully clear that the people and organizations who enabled him are culpable for his acts and will be held responsible.

In it, Eren Orbey writes: “Known fondly, by her teammates and the Gymternet, as Grandma Aly, the twenty-three-year-old was the eldest member of Rio’s self-proclaimed Final Five, in 2016, and London’s Fierce Five, four years before, when she guided the American women to clinch their first team gold since the Magnificent Seven of the Atlanta Games, in 1996. Along the way, she has offered invaluable mentorship to younger athletes, who have delivered her handwritten notes of adoration and praised her positivity in the press. ‘She’s sort of the one who’s always looking out for everybody,’ Gabby Douglas, Raisman’s longtime teammate, said in 2016.”

Now, in yet another show of strength and resilience, Raisman has reportedly set her sights on the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. I am cheering her on now, and can’t wait to do so again in 2020.