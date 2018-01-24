International Trade Is Under Fire. What Happens If Today's System Is Dismantled?

Anti-globalization sentiment is surging. Today’s multilateral rules are at risk of being openly breached. And such moves could trigger retaliatory moves that ripple across the globe.

What happens if bilateral trade wars continue and institutions responsible for dispute resolution are too weak to respond? What then?

At the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, an all-star panel will convene on Wednesday to discuss what’s possible, plausible, and probable. The session includes Bill Winters of Standard Charter Bank, David MacLennan of Cargill, Roberto Azevêdo of the World Trade Organization, Emma Marcegaglia of Eni SpA, U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, and Alan Murray of Fortune.

The discussion begins at 10:45 a.m. Eastern and you can watch the video live from this page. Don’t miss it.