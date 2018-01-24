Vandals have damaged Iowa’s “Field of Dreams” by driving a vehicle through the field digging deep tracks in the middle of the baseball diamond and outfield.

The field was the setting for the 1989 film of the same name starring Kevin Costner and is open year round as a tourist attraction in the town. Recent weather made it so the tire tracks in the field were able to go quite deep, up to 4 inches in some places. The vehicle also damaged the field’s sprinkler system, NY Daily News reports.

The field currently has no security cameras, so it is unable to identify the individuals responsible for the damage. Repairs to the field are expected to go into the Spring, and the field will remain open to visitors while they are done, primarily because the attraction doesn’t have a way to let potential guests know of a closure.

The owners have currently set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the repairs as well as a new security system. The page has currently raised $2,363 toward its $15,000 goal.