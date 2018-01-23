Tesla Model S on 'Autopilot' Crashes into Fire Engine on Los Angeles Freeway

A Tesla Model S on “autopilot” crashed into a fire engine near Los Angeles on Monday.

Culver City Firefighters Local 1927 posted photos of the crash on social media, which shows the Model S smashed into the back of Engine 42. Although the Tesla was traveling at 65 mph, “Amazingly there were no injuries!” the fire fighters said in a tweet.

Engine 42, which had been responding to a motorcycle accident, was parked in the left shoulder and carpool lane on Interstate 405 with a CHP vehicle parked nearby, Culver City Fire Department battalion chief Ken Powell told The San Jose Mercury News. Lights on the vehicles were also flashing.

In a statement to Fortune, Tesla said, “Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver.”

While Tesla cars come with technology to enhance its “autopilot” system—a mix of cameras and radar—they aren’t autonomous vehicles. Instead, they have an “advanced driver assistance system” that is for only certain conditions, Bloomberg notes, and drivers must always remain alert.

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the crash, according to Bloomberg, but the board is unsure if it will open a formal inquiry.

This is not the first time a Tesla on “autopilot” has been involved in an accident. In 2016, a Tesla Model S on “autopilot” was in use during a fatal crash in Florida. The NTSB partially faulted Tesla’s “autopilot.” Since then, Tesla has also updated its “autopilot” system.