Acer's Chromebook Spin 11 Gives You Computing on the Cheap

Acer is expanding its presence in the Chromebook market with a new two-in-one hybrid.

The tech company on Tuesday announced the new Acer Chromebook Spin 11, a device that runs on Google’s Chrome OS operating system. You can use it as a traditional notebook computer or as a tablet, thanks to its 11.6-inch touchscreen.

Additionally, the screen works with any third-party stylus that is compatible with Wacom Electro-Magnetic Resonance technology. According to Acer, the feature will make it possible for life-like digital writing.

Acer is among several companies, including Samsung and Asus, that have invested heavily in Chromebooks. The devices are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts, and put using websites as the “apps” front and center. Chromebooks can also work with Android apps, making millions of programs originally designed for smartphones and tablets, accessible.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 follows its predecessors with an inexpensive price starting at $349 (versions with more than the standard 32GB cost a bit more, although the company did not say how much more). It comes with what Acer describes as “all-day battery life” and two USB Type-C ports that can be used for charging, transferring files, and plugging in other accessories like a monitor. It connects to the Web via 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The Chromebook Spin 11 reaches stores in March.