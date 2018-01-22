Term Sheet -- Monday, January 22

LET'S TALK LEVERAGE

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Donald Trump’s tax bill has been referred to as “a net positive for private equity,” but the new law has thrown a few curveballs at PE firms’ business models. The New York Times delved into how the new changes could force private equity firms to re-think the way they do deals for the first time in 30+ years.

The big takeaway: The tax overhaul has the power to disrupt how potential buyout targets are valued, how quickly PE leaders can reap their rewards, and how some of the “leverage” will have to be removed from leveraged buyouts.

Previously, the tax code allowed interest expense on debt to be deducted from pretax income, favoring the use of lots of debt over equity. Additionally, there was no limit on the amount of interest that could be deducted. Now, a company can only deduct interest expenses equal to 30% of its EBITDA. This means that the change in interest deductibility would affect how much firms are willing to pay for companies. Since the cost of capital will be higher, the value of the buyout target is bound to change as well.

So for bigger PE firms that rely heavily on the use of leveraged financing, this can’t be good news.

From the story:

This change to the tax code will take a bite out of the bottom line of heavily leveraged Main Street companies owned by private equity firms and will reduce the incentives of these firms to overload the companies in their portfolios with debt,” observed Eileen Appelbaum, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. “This is a curious development considering the lobbying effort to defeat this provision and the large number of PE big shots in positions of influence in the Trump administration.

Read the full story here.

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland kicks off tomorrow, and the theme is “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.” Ahead of the summit, I spoke with WEF attendee BCG Digital Ventures CEO Jeff Schumacher to get his take on the topics of conversation at the annual meeting.

• Populism: If President Donald Trump attends, he is expected to advance his “America First” agenda, which is bound to clash with the globalist approach of the attendees. “It’s going to be a colorful Davos,” Schumacher said. “Trump is the first president to come to the forum since Bill Clinton. There will be much to discuss, so I don’t think we’ll see him playing a lot of golf.”

• Corporate tax change: There will also likely to be chatter, particularly among American attendees, on what the new tax overhaul means for domestic businesses. “It will be a huge topic that’s bound to be front and center,” Schumacher said. “Corporations need to figure out what to do with all of that capital that is coming back to the U.S.”

• Blockchain: Although there’s previously been skepticism around cryptocurrencies and the blockchain at Davos, the sentiment may shift at this year’s event. There are several cryptocurrency-related panels on the agenda, featuring speakers like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. “There’s a lot of opportunity but there’s also a heck of a lot of risk too,” Schumacher said. “It’s moved its way into the executive narrative in recent months.”

Artificial intelligence, the digital economy, immigration, inequality, and the gender pay gap are also on the agenda.

BIG DEAL: Sanofi agreed to buy hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion. The deal, which is Sanofi’s biggest deal in seven years, would strengthen its presence in treatments for rare diseases. The French healthcare group will buy all outstanding shares of Bioverativ for $105 per share in cash, a 63% premium on Friday’s stock price. Here are four reasons why Sanofi made the deal.