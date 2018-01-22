Want to See the Patriots Play the Eagles in Super Bowl LII? Tickets Run As High As $66,500

The Super Bowl is always a hot ticket, but Super Bowl LII was almost molten.

Minnesota Vikings fans were hoping to see their home team play in the big game at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, but Sunday’s 38-7 shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles means tickets on the resale market aren’t quite as insanely priced—though they’re hardly cheap.

Entry-level tickets for the Patriots vs. Eagles match-up on most reselling services, including StubHub, SeatGeek, and VividSeats, start in the $4,500-$5,000 range. A set of six ninth row seats along the 40-yard line are currently going for $12,900 each on SeatGeek, while one pair of seats in the same area on the NFC team’s side (with unlimited food and drinks) are available for $66,650 each.

On VividSeats, the average price for a ticket to the Super Bowl now stands at $5,694, the company says. That’s an 8.09% increase compared to this time last year, two weeks before Super Bowl LI.

Ticket prices actually saw a surge when the Vikings went up 7-0 against the Eagles in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. At kickoff, the average asking price was around $4,500, but after that drive, it spiked to $5,400, according to ESPN. By the time the game was over, the price was back in the $4,500-$4,700 range. (VividSeats says it saw the median price for listed tickets jump to $6,918 early in the second quarter. That has since fallen about $500.)

Ticket prices aren’t the only thing going for outrageous prices. As of Monday morning, one Ramada hotel in Minneapolis was asking $909 per night for a room with a king-sized bed. That’s a 1,196% markup from the usual rate.