The public’s trust in all institutions—government, business, media and non-government organizations—has taken a nosedive in the U.S. in the last year, according to the annual Edelman Trust survey, released this morning in advance of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The decline in trust in government was greatest, falling 14 percentage points, while trust in business fell 10 points, NGOs 9 points, and media 5 points. Worth noting is the survey was done before the government shutdown, which likely will deepen the public’s mistrust.

The survey covers 28 nations, none of which recorded a decline in trust as great as that in the U.S. At the other extreme, Chinese respondents recorded a significant increase in trust in all four types of institutions, with government and business leading the way.

“The United States is enduring an unprecedented crisis of trust,” said Richard Edelman, president and CEO of the communications firm that conducts the survey. “This is the first time that a massive drop in trust has not been linked to a pressing economic issue or catastrophe like the Fukushima nuclear disaster. In fact, it’s the ultimate irony that it’s happening at a time of prosperity, with the stock market and employment rates in the U.S. at record highs.”

The root cause of the fall, says Edelman: lack of objective facts and rational discourse in the U.S. You can read the full report here.

I'm on my way to Davos this morning, and will be reporting from there all week.