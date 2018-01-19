Here's Where You Can Buy The Very First 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Just a few days ago, in the blustery environs of Detroit, Ford unveiled a new limited-edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen movie Bullitt and San Francisco car chase scene that turned the Mustang GT fastback into a Hollywood icon. Now it’s up for sale in Arizona, for one day only.

Ford showcased the original car from the 1968 movie alongside the new limited-edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

On Friday, Ford will auction off the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt with VIN 001 at Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale Auction. All of the proceeds from the auction will go towards Boys Republic, a school and treatment community for youth at risk that helped McQueen as a child. The non-profit school is based in Chino Hills, California. McQueen graduated from Boys Republic in 1946 before becoming an actor.

The auction for the VIN 001 of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will begin at 5:30 pm EST at Barrett-Jackson, one of the largest car auction events in the U.S. The 2019 Mustang Bullitt in signature Dark Highland Green is expected to be one of the most sought-after cars up for auction at Collector Car Auction Week in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The new, special-edition model has an upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine that provides 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. And it’s a faster Mustang GT. The new Bullitt will have a top speed of 163 miles per hour, an 8 m.p.h. increase from the latest Mustang GT.