Trump Is Holding a One-Year Anniversary Party for His Presidency. And Tickets Aren't Cheap

President Donald Trump will mark the first anniversary of his inauguration with a celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with tickets starting at $100,000 a pair.

That amount, according to the invitation, will pay for dinner and a photograph with the president. For $250,000, a couple can also take part in a roundtable.

Trump told reporters in November that he had thought about having a celebration that month, a year after his victory over Hillary Clinton, but he was touring Asia at the time.

The event, hosted by Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and the casino mogul Steve Wynn, will benefit the Trump presidential campaign and the RNC.

McDaniel’s maiden name, Romney, is not written on the invitation. Trump has had testy relations with her uncle Mitt Romney, and it has been reported that the president asked her to drop the name. Wynn is the RNC’s finance chairman.