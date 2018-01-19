Science Says Sleeping in on Weekends Is Good for You

According to a new study, sleeping in on the weekends might actually be good for you.

Many of us miss out on sleep during the week and then try to “catch up” on the weekends by staying in bed long after we might have traditionally gotten up. Historically, sleep scientists have avoided suggesting this, since sleep isn’t really a “bank” type situation where you can stock up for the future or make up for lost times.

However, new research suggests that hitting snooze on Saturday morning might actually be a good thing. A new study from Stockholm University published in the journal Sleep found that people who slept less than five hours each night or longer than 8 hours each night had a higher rate or mortality than others. The key was the average amount of sleep that person got, reports Business Insider.

That said. Our bodies like routine, so the closer you can stay to your normal schedule on the weekends the better. Instead of counting on catching up on sleep during the weekend, instead, consider creating a weekly schedule that allows you to get enough sleep every single day. Your body will appreciate it.