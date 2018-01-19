'You Better Werk': Nancy Pelosi Is the Latest Guest Judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi may be busy with the on-going debates over DREAMers and CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, but she recently found time to join RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as a judge.

The California representative revealed Thursday that she is one of several guest judges to appear on the upcoming season of the popular drag queen competition show.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said she had a “fabulous time” taping her appearance for the TV show.

“All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace”

Pelosi is a big fan of the show and its message about being proud of who you are, according to the Congresswoman’s communication director Ashley Etienne. Pelosi saw her appearance as an opportunity to express her support “in the face of what she calls attacks against LGBT people by the Trump administration,” reports The Washington Post.

Season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres on Jan. 25.