Writer Ijeoma Oluo gets to the essence of #MeToo queasiness, recounting a conversation with a male friend who disappointed her in an all too familiar way. When commenting on an article that talked about men feeding women alcohol to coax them into sex, “[h]e sat in my living room and told me that he took issue with the essay’s insistence that this behavior was predatory or abusive.” First, I was shocked by his obtuseness; if you’re in Oluo’s living room, you must be close enough to understand her unwavering heart on matters of feminism, boundaries, and truth. But as she unpacks their exchange, she frames a serious question. What kind of man do you want to be? “Men who believe that victory lies not in the enthusiastic consent of their sexual partners, but in the tired, resigned, and often scared surrender of unwilling partners[?]”