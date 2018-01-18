How Cities Are Handling Amazon's HQ2 Rejection

Rejection is never easy. But some of the cities that failed to make Amazon’s HQ2 finalist list handled the rejection better than others.

Amazon announced Thursday 20 finalists for its second headquarters —a list that was whittled down from 238 bids across North America. The current nominees include 19 metropolitan areas across the United States and just one in Canada such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Nashville, Newark, and New York City. Toronto is the only Canadian city that made the cut.

Here’s how some of the rejected Amazon HQ2 cities are reacting.

So You’re Saying I Have A Chance

Birmingham, Alabama, which sent Amazon flirty and factual tweets in an effort to woo the e-commerce giant, is still holding out hope.

Okay but like let’s not make any rash decisions @amazon. Call us when you’re ready. ☎️ #BringAtoB pic.twitter.com/GRij4HZ3mF — Bring A to B (@BringAtoB) January 18, 2018

The city also offered best wishes to the remaining cities.

Wah wahhhhh. Current mood. Hey @amazon, sorry to hear we didn’t make your list. But good luck picking a finalist and best wishes to all the cities left. #bringatob pic.twitter.com/zIZXxD2mM6 — Bring A to B (@BringAtoB) January 18, 2018

Hey, It’s Gonna Be OK

Others tried to look on the bright side, like Kansas City and Detroit.

From @KCMOManager: Kansas City’s Amazon bid was a great team effort, and showed how leaders across the metro can come together to work on important projects like this. It was a creative bid, and we will continue to be aggressive in pursuing these opportunities for KCMO. (1/2) — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 18, 2018

Via @KCMOManager: The national publicity for Kansas City generated by (the Amazon bid) competition shared news about our city’s momentum and economic growth. (2/2) — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 18, 2018

Detroit’s mayor Mike Duggan issued a statement, which he also posted on Twitter. Duggan thanked all those who worked on the bid and committed to seeking out other projects that would help boost the city.

Humor Helps

Some used the rejection as a chance to poke fun at their own cities for failing to make the cut because hey, laughter really is the best medicine.

The Rochester Red Wings tweeted back in October that the baseball team would change its name for a night if the city in New York state was picked. The team’s response Thursday: “Apparently Mr. Bezos wasn’t impressed.”

Hey, @amazon – Betcha no other HQ2 city will change their baseball team's name in your honor for a night. #ROCPrime pic.twitter.com/7FHWcd1H5D — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) October 20, 2017

Canadian cities also joined in the fun. Winnipeg sent out a tweet stating that they have a backup plan (“Here’s looking at you Google”).

Turns out we didn’t make the short list for #AmazonHQ2.

That's cool, we have a backup plan. Here's looking at you @Google

(And @JeffBezos we'll still take your call 😉) For our full @amazon bid vid go here:https://t.co/gLOn1r61kG pic.twitter.com/tPaekdqXLN — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) January 18, 2018

I Need a Minute, Please

Others went straight to the grieving process, like Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who expressed disappointment in Amazon’s decision.

I am disappointed to learn that Buffalo isn’t in the next round to be Amazon’s HQ2. With nearly $7 billion in economic development activity currently underway, our momentum and our growth will continue with more jobs and opportunities for all of our residents. https://t.co/orsRzzxlXz — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 18, 2018

Others, like Houston’s mayor just let someone else’s sentiments speak for him through a retweet.

Thanks @amazon for considering @HoustonTX however you made a huge mistake leaving us off the short list. Greatest people, greatest city in the world #yourloss #notbitter #amazonhq2 — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 18, 2018

Texas’ Harris County Sheriff also expressed disappointment, specifically “I’m bummed.” But he also said he’s now rooting for two Texas cities that did make the final cut: Austin and Dallas.

I’m bummed #Houston is not on @Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for #AmazonHQ2. I’m partial to my hometown and still believe that our city will be one of America’s leading cities in this 21st century. Kudos to Dallas & Austin for making the cut. I’m rooting for them. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2018

Meanwhile, New Hampshire state Sen. Jeff Woodburn criticized the governor for a lackluster bid. “It was a missed opportunity…we wish it was a more serious proposal where it wasn’t just him saying ‘Boston is bad place,” Woodburn said.

NEW Senate Minority Leader @SenJeffWoodburn criticizes @GovChrisSununu over @amazon announcement that #NH didn't make 20 finalists for #AmazonHQ2 "It was a missed opportunity..we wish it was a more serious proposal where it wasn’t just him saying‘Boston is bad place’" #NHpolitics pic.twitter.com/7Q9RVBGNdb — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) January 18, 2018

We Will Not Be Stopped

And others, like Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh used the rejection as call to further action. In her tweet, she said “Amazon’s decision will not slow our pursuit of a strong growth agenda for Baltimore.”