You Can Help Raise Money for Time's Up by Bidding on These Golden Globes Dresses

Celebrities speaking out against sexual harassment and the wage gap turned the Golden Globe Awards red carpet into a sea of black gowns and tuxedos earlier this month. And now, you have the chance to own a piece of that social and sartorial history.

Starting Friday, eBay will be auctioning off some of the black clothing worn at the ceremony to raise money for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which was started by the National Women’s Law Center and helps provide those battling sexual harassment and related issues with legal representation. Thirty-nine outfits, worn by celebrities including Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and host Seth Meyers, will be included in the sale, according to the New York Times.

The garments won’t come cheap — minimum bids start somewhere between $2,500 and $10,000, as suggested by the designer — but all proceeds will benefit Time’s Up, eBay says.

Those with a lower budget can also enter a raffle sponsored by Condé Nast, Time’s Up, and eBay (ebay). Anyone who donates $25 or more to Time’s Up will be entered in a drawing to win a Stella McCartney suit worn by Claire Foy, a Diane von Furstenberg gown worn by Madeline Brewer, or a Rosie Assoulin dress worn by Mandy Moore, the Times reports.

Bidding opens Friday, Jan. 19, at noon ET, and ends a week later.