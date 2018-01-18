Burger King Takes on McDonald's With New Double Quarter Pound Sandwich

Burger King is launching a new Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich today, a new burger containing a half-pound of beef topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced onions, and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun, reports USA Today.

The sandwich differentiates itself from the Double Whopper because it does not include lettuce, tomato or mayo. It contains 60% more meat than was included in the previous Big King burger.

If all that sounds familiar, you’re probably thinking of McDonald’s offering with roughly the same name and same description: the Double Quarter Pounder.

The similarities are no mistake. Burger King is putting McDonald’s straight in its crosshairs with the new burger. It’s ad even takes aim at the iconic McDonald’s offering with a funeral for “flat-top quarter pound burgers.”