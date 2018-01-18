Apple U.S. Investment, Goldman Loss, Airbus A380 Saved: CEO Daily for January 18, 2018

Top News

No Pain, No Gain

Early on in Donald Trump’s presidency, investors deemed Goldman Sachs to be among the biggest winners. But those gains aren’t completely painlessly. On Wednesday, the banking giant recorded its first quarterly loss since 2011 due, in part, to a one-time $4.4 billion charge stemming from the tax bill Trump signed into law last month. Fortune

Flying to the Rescue

Airbus warned, just days ago, that production of its double-decker A380 may end without a new big order. “We are still talking to Emirates but quite honestly they are the only one that has the ability in the marketplace to take a minimum of six a year for a period of eight to 10 years,” Airbus’s top salesperson, John Leahy, said at the time. Emirates flew to the rescue today, ordering 20 of the planes in a $16 billion deal, with a retained option for 16 more. Fortune

China Goes Boom

China’s economy grew 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017, faster than expected, according to official data out today. It was spurred by a rebound in the industrial sector, a resilient property market and strong export growth. For all of 2017, the world’s second-largest economy grew 6.9% year-over-year, beating the government’s target of 6.5% and marking the first annual acceleration for the economy since 2010. Reuters

A Second Look

After facing pressure from U.K. lawmakers who were unsatisfied with its initial probe, Facebook is expanding its investigation into possible Russian interference ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote. The social network—along with Twitter—previously said it unearthed minimal use of its platform in Brexit as compared to the Russian misinformation campaign before the U.S. presidential election. In a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday, Facebook vowed to have a second look. Bloomberg