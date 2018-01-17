What Is Nintendo's Switch Special Announcement Today?

Nintendo has the gaming world taking today after posting a teaser for a big Switch announcement later in the day.

The iconic game company on Wednesday tipped “a new interactive experience” for Nintendo Switch on its Japanese Twitter account and U.K. website. While the company didn’t provide details on its announcement, which is happening at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, its U.K. website said that its Switch’s “new interactive experience” is designed for “kids and those who are kids at heart.”

Nintendo’s teaser comes as the company’s Switch console continues to soar. The Switch is the fastest-selling game console of all time, thanks in no small part to its flexibility. The device can be used as a handheld gaming unit and let users play games wherever they go. When they get home, users can plug the Switch into a Dock and keep playing the same games on their televisions.

The Switch has benefited from several popular games made by Nintendo, including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Third-party developers have also delivered games to the console.

But it’s Nintendo that has, on both hardware and software, proven critical to its success. And that perhaps makes the company’s impending announcement all the more interesting.

Still, Nintendo hasn’t provided any hints at what it might have planned. Some industry watchers say Nintendo might unveil a new accessory to go with the Switch, while others say it might turn on a new software feature. Either way, we won’t have long to wait to see what it has planned.