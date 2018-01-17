This Was the Single Most Complained-About Company of 2017

Equifax really is the company everyone loves to hate.

In the aftermath of last year’s enormous data breach that compromised the personal information of 143 million consumers, the company has become the subject of more consumer bureau complaints than any other financial services company.

The dubious honor is based on LendEdu’s analysis of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) complaint database, which tracks and publishes every complaint the bureau receives about a bank or financial services company. The bureau reportedly received a total of 235,094 complaints about financial services companies over the course of 2017. Of these, 30,576 complaints were about Equifax.

With the exception of North Dakota, Equifax was the source of the greatest number of complaints in all other 49 states and Washington, D.C. North Dakotans apparently foster more hatred for Experian, another credit-reporting agency, which received more complaints than Equifax in the state.