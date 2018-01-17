British Airways Turns Away Passenger Wearing 10 Layers of Clothing

The cost of bringing luggage aboard an airplane can sometimes be close to the flight itself. One British Airways passenger tried to skirt all the fees in a unique way: he decided to wear all his clothes on board rather than putting them in a bag, The Washington Post reports.

The man, identified as Ryan Carney Williams, was flying out of Iceland on a British Airways flight. He showed up with no luggage, wearing10 shirts and eight pairs of pants. When the airline refused to let him fly, he posted a video on Twitter explaining the problem.

Williams says he decided to wear all his clothes because he wasn’t able to afford the excess baggage fee of $125 “as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week.”

He claims the airline originally told him he could board if he wore all of his clothing.

British Airways told the Iceland Monitor that Williams was denied boarding not because of the amount of clothing he was wearing but instead because he was rude to the gate agents. His behavior eventually led to him being pepper sprayed and removed from the airport by security.

News of his removal also spread to other airlines. The following day Williams was turned away from an easyJet flight based on his behavior the previous day.

He did finally get home on a third airline. No word on which one, or how many shirts he was wearing when he finally got on board.