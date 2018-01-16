There's a Secret Sticker on Every Label of Sailor Jerry's Rum

If you’re a regular Sailor Jerry drinker, there’s a good chance you’ve been accidentally throwing out a collectible sticker every time you finish a bottle of the rum.

The key is taking off the label. Behind the traditional label of every bottle, the brand has placed a clear collectible sticker featuring the art of famous tattoo artist Normal Collins aka “Sailor Jerry.”

Roughly five or six different designs are in rotation at any given time, and they change things up fairly regularly, which makes the stickers pretty collectible.

You can see what sticker design is included in your bottle by looking through the back of the bottle before you buy it. The sticker looks like it’s just art printed on the back of the traditional label, but it’s actually a double-sided sticker.

Once you peel the label off, you can remove the tattoo art from the front label just like any other sticker. The background is clear so the tattoo itself will be the only thing that shows up wherever you decide to stick it.