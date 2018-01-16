Martin Luther King, Condoleezza Rice, Simone Biles: Broadsheet for Jan. 16

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• MLK’s feminist legacy. Yesterday, we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day—a day that commemorates the American icon’s nonviolent activism on behalf of the civil rights movement. Dr. King’s legacy in combatting racial inequality is undisputed; he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 1964. However, his relationship to women’s rights is more complicated.

In his biography of Dr. King, I May Not Get There with You, Michael Dyson digs into the leader’s views on women’s role in society. Dyson quotes activist Bernard Lee as saying: “Martin … was absolutely a male chauvinist. He believed that the wife should stay home and take care of the babies while he’d be out there in the streets.”

Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons, a volunteer for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC; one of the most important organizations of the civil rights movement) during the King era, wrote in a 2008 article in the Journal of Feminist Studies in Religion:

“King’s inability to see movement women as his peers and even mentors prevented him from forging strong connections with radical black women who could have been his greatest allies in the struggle he was about to launch against economic oppression.”

Nevertheless, some feminist scholars argue that Dr. King’s essential beliefs laid the groundwork for second-wave feminism. Many of his teachings—particularly about civil disobedience—were adapted by 20th-century feminists and provided a model for organizing. In Teaching for Diversity and Social Justice, Lee Ann Bell points out that early women’s liberation groups were spawned within the SNCC as female leaders applied the analyses of racial inequality to themselves.

King also took an active interest in women’s health care. He served on the sponsoring committee of a Planned Parenthood study on contraception and wrote of his hopes that “the federal and state governments will begin to appropriate large sums to educate people to the need for such [contraceptive] devices.”

He was far from the only man of his era to believe a woman’s place was in the home, and as Simmons notes, his views might very well have evolved, “had he not been shot down in the prime of his life when his political and social thought was undergoing profound transformations.”

Finally, it’s worth noting that MLK is not the only King we honored yesterday. His wife, Coretta Scott King, was also a vitally important member of the civil rights movement—both before and after her husband’s death.

Bernice King, daughter of the two leaders, reminded us of as much in a tweet she sent Monday: