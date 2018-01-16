McDonald's Plans Environmental Push to Help Boost Its Image

Forget dollar menus and all-day breakfast, now Micky D’s is going green.

McDonald’s, in a bid to polish its reputation, has announced plans to recycle customer trash at all of its 37,000 restaurants by 2025. In addition, the company says it will make the packaging for its products more environmentally friendly as well.

“Customers have told us that packaging waste is the top environmental issue we should address,” Francesca DeBiase, the company’s chief supply chain and sustainability officer, told Bloomberg.

At present, just 10% of the company’s stores have recycling programs in place.

McDonald’s has been making a series of recent changes to its stores to lure back customers who have drifted to fast food competitors, including using fresh beef, moving away from antibiotics in its chicken, and offering a menu option for vegans.

The moves have boosted sales and helped the company soundly beat Wall Street projections. Shares in the company are up 41% in the past year.